Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The economic benefits of early green innovation

Evidence from the automotive sector
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c13d5d61-en
Authors
Alberto Agnelli, Hélia Costa, Damien Dussaux
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Agnelli, A., H. Costa and D. Dussaux (2023), “The economic benefits of early green innovation: Evidence from the automotive sector”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 209, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c13d5d61-en.
Go to top