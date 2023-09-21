Croatia became an OECD accession candidate in 2022. The roadmap for the country’s accession process was formally adopted at the OECD Council at Ministerial level in June 2022.

Since its independence in 1991 and its transformation into a market economy, Croatia has led the way for regional peers with a reform agenda that paved the way for its EU accession in 2013. Croatia also plays a central role in the OECD’s South East Europe Regional Programme, engaging in project collaboration and sharing policies and good practices in the regional policy dialogue and peer learning activities. Croatia co-organises the OECD Dubrovnik Talks as part of its annual Dubrovnik Forum, playing a leading role advancing social, economic and environmental reforms in South East Europe.

Over recent years, Croatia’s engagement in OECD bodies, instruments, economic reviews and projects has substantially increased, providing a firm foundation for OECD accession.

