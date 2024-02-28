Peer review of the Croatian shipbuilding industry

Croatia’s strategic position along the Adriatic Sea has historically positioned it as a key player in the global shipbuilding industry. Despite a significant decline in ship production by 75% in CGT following the sector’s privatisation in 2013, in time with its accession to the EU, the industry remains significant to the country’s economy. Shipbuilding in Croatia has notably shifted towards high-quality niche markets, with a special focus on constructing yachts and polar cruise ships and growing demand for environmentally friendly vessels, including electrically powered and alternative fuel-capable vessels. Employment in Croatian shipyards has significantly decreased since privatisation and challenges in attracting and retaining skilled labour persist. The maritime sector's shift towards net-zero emissions, coupled with collaborative projects within the EU, presents opportunities for technological progress and an increased orderbook.