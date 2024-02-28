Peer review of the Danish shipbuilding industry

Denmark has a long history in marine industry. Although newbuilding activity has decreased significantly since the late 1970s, based on its long history and well-established expertise within the industry, Denmark continues to have a strong maritime value chain including marine equipment, ship design, ship repair and finance. After the closure of shipyards, the yards have been transformed into industrial innovation sites. The Danish maritime industry’s competitiveness is shaped by its historically strong value chain including marine equipment industry and its several public-private partnerships that contribute to innovations. Several partnerships support decarbonisation in the maritime sector, notably the “Green Ship of the Future” which focuses on exploring new technologies for zero-emission maritime transport and involve many partners from the maritime industry. As in many other economies, securing workforce for the maritime industry has become one of the main challenges in Denmark. To attract young talents, maritime companies and associations in Denmark develop industry-university cooperation such as private-funded research projects and internship programs.