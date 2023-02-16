Skip to main content
New approaches to shipbuilding capacity assessments

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/72916a58-en
Authors
Karin Gourdon, Laurent Daniel, Takuya Adachi, Emilie Berger
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Gourdon, K. et al. (2023), “New approaches to shipbuilding capacity assessments”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 140, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/72916a58-en.
