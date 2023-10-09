Skip to main content
The Impact of R&D tax incentives

Results from the OECD microBeRD+ project
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1937ac6b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
OECD (2023), “The Impact of R&D tax incentives: Results from the OECD microBeRD+ project”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 159, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1937ac6b-en.
