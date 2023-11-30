Skip to main content
Navigating green and digital transitions

Five imperatives for effective STI policy
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/dffb0747-en
Authors
Erik Arnold, Caroline Paunov, Sandra Planes-Satorra, Sylvia Schwaag Serger, Luke Mackle
Tags
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Cite this content as:

Arnold, E. et al. (2023), “Navigating green and digital transitions: Five imperatives for effective STI policy”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 162, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/dffb0747-en.
