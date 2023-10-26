Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Did COVID-19 accelerate the green transition?

An international assessment of fiscal spending measures to support low-carbon technologies

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/29bd5a72-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Briefs
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Did COVID-19 accelerate the green transition?: An international assessment of fiscal spending measures to support low-carbon technologies”, OECD Policy Briefs, No. 1, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/29bd5a72-en.
Go to top