Exploring new metrics to measure environmental innovation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e57a8a13-en
Authors
Damien Dussaux , Alberto Agnelli, Nordine Es-Sadki
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dussaux , D., A. Agnelli and N. Es-Sadki (2023), “Exploring new metrics to measure environmental innovation”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 221, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e57a8a13-en.
