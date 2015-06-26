Skip to main content
Measuring environmental innovation using patent data

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js009kf48xw-en
Authors
Ivan Haščič, Mauro Migotto
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Haščič, I. and M. Migotto (2015), “Measuring environmental innovation using patent data”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 89, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js009kf48xw-en.
