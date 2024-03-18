Skip to main content
Environmental domain tagging in the OECD PINE database

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/be984b0a-en
Authors
Bopha Chhun, Deepika Sehdev, Amy Cano Prentice, Miguel Cárdenas Rodríguez, Ivan Haščič
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Chhun, B. et al. (2024), “Environmental domain tagging in the OECD PINE database”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 232, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/be984b0a-en.
