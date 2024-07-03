The OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) is a forum and knowledge hub for data, analysis and best practices in public policy. We work with over 100 countries across the world to build stronger, fairer and cleaner societies - helping to shape better policies for better lives.
Economic growth in Slovenia has been resilient amid multiple shocks but disruptions continue to pose risks to growth. Rebuilding fiscal space and tackling housing challenges would boost Slovenia’s economic progress.
Levels of financial literacy remain too low among students
The PISA 2022 Volume IV financial literacy assessment, which measured the financial skills of 15-year-olds in 14 OECD and 6 partner countries and economies, shows that many students engage in basic financial activities from a young age.
On average, more than eight in ten students have bought something online during the last 12 months and 66% of students made a payment using a mobile phone.
However, many still lack the skills and knowledge needed to make sound financial decisions: nearly one out of five students on average in participating OECD countries and economies, did not achieve baseline proficiency levels in financial literacy.
Governments should seek to boost young people’s financial literacy, enabling them to better understand key financial concepts, and the risks and rewards of financial products. Improving financial literacy will not only bring short-term improvements to students’ money management but will also help them take smarter financial decisions as they grow older.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a transformative technology capable of tasks that typically require human-like intelligence, such as understanding language, recognising patterns, and making decisions. AI holds the potential to address complex challenges from enhancing education and improving health care, to driving scientific innovation and climate action. But AI systems also pose risks to privacy, safety, security, and human autonomy. Effective governance is essential to ensure AI development and deployment are safe, secure and trustworthy, with policies and regulation that foster innovation and competition.Learn more
Analysis and insights for driving a rapid transition to net-zero while building resilience to physical climate impacts.Learn more
The OECD designs international standards and guidelines for development co-operation, based on best practices, and monitors their implementation by its members. It works closely with member and partner countries, and other stakeholders (such as the United Nations and other multilateral entities) to help them implement their development commitments. It also invites developing country governments to take an active part in policy dialogue.Learn more
Despite progress in recent years, more work needs to be done across all OECD countries to secure gender equality, with women and girls still facing inappropriate disadvantages and barriers in most spheres of social and economic life. Gender equality must remain a priority, as a matter of basic human rights and long-term economic wellbeing and prosperity. It drives economic growth, strengthens democracy, enhances social cohesion and increases the well-being of all members of society.Learn more
About 70% of international trade involves global value chains (GVCs), as services, raw materials, parts, and components cross borders – often numerous times. A strong trend has emerged towards the international dispersion of value chain activities such as design, production, marketing, distribution, etc. This emergence of GVCs and increased interest in their sustainability and resilience requires analysing supply chains as a whole and developing policies around them.Learn more
In today’s globalised world, it is crucial that tax administrations work together to ensure the right amount of tax is paid to the right jurisdiction. The OECD is at the forefront of international efforts to use enhanced transparency and exchange of information to put an end to bank secrecy and fight tax evasion and avoidance.Learn more
