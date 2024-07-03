The PISA 2022 Volume IV financial literacy assessment, which measured the financial skills of 15-year-olds in 14 OECD and 6 partner countries and economies, shows that many students engage in basic financial activities from a young age.

On average, more than eight in ten students have bought something online during the last 12 months and 66% of students made a payment using a mobile phone.

However, many still lack the skills and knowledge needed to make sound financial decisions: nearly one out of five students on average in participating OECD countries and economies, did not achieve baseline proficiency levels in financial literacy.



Governments should seek to boost young people’s financial literacy, enabling them to better understand key financial concepts, and the risks and rewards of financial products. Improving financial literacy will not only bring short-term improvements to students’ money management but will also help them take smarter financial decisions as they grow older.