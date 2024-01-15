Human development and social inclusion

Southeast Asian economies’ heavy reliance on natural resources creates vulnerabilities for many workers and their households. Workers in sectors that rely on the environment – including agriculture, but also waste management, ecotourism or the manufacturing of wood products -- account for more than a third of total employment in the region. Their jobs are the most exposed to the effects of climate change and environmental degradation. Especially concerning is the fact that these workers tend to be already disadvantaged in the labour market: they earn 20% less than the national median and typically work in the informal economy with no social protection.