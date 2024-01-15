Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Human development and social inclusion

Human well-being, freedom, and dignity are at the heart of development. The OECD helps advance inclusivity, tackle inequality, and eradicate poverty in low- and middle-income countries by promoting policies that ensure people’s basic needs are met and no one is left behind. This includes efforts to increase access to decent, formal work; fight hunger and malnutrition; extend social protection; and achieve gender equality.  

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top