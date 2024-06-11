Skip to main content
Informality and Structural Transformation in Egypt, Iraq and Jordan

A Framework for Assessing Policy Responses in the MENA Region
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/efb16d0b-en
Authors
OECD, International Labour Organization, United Nations Development Programme
Cite this content as:

OECD/ILO/UNDP (2024), Informality and Structural Transformation in Egypt, Iraq and Jordan: A Framework for Assessing Policy Responses in the MENA Region, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/efb16d0b-en.
