Procurement at the OECD

The OECD procures a wide range of goods and services, including: intellectual services, information and communication technology, construction related materials and services, and publication and communication related equipment and materials. The OECD is committed to protecting the personal data it processes in the context of it procurement processes, in accordance with its Personal Data Protection Rules.
Bidders for OECD procurement processes are requested to create an organisation profile that may include professional contact data and authentication credentials for individuals representing the bidder. This enables communication and participation in the bidding and contracting process.
The personal data collected is maintained as part of the organisation’s profile in a third party portal, Prospeum, hosted in the EU/Germany and retained 10 years. Only authorised OECD staff have access to your data. In addition, the list of suppliers to whom major contracts has been awarded is publicly maintained on the OECD website, which identifies the name of the contractor, location of the head office, subject, contract dates and amounts. For contracts that are funded, or partly funded, by the European Union by a delegation agreement in any non-external Action or in any non multi-donor external Action this information is provided when the contract amount exceeds EUR 15,000.
Under the Rules, you have rights to access and rectify your personal data, as well as to object to its processing and request erasure in certain circumstances. To exercise these rights please contact Corporate.procurement@oecd.org.
If you have further queries or complaints related to the processing of your personal data, please contact the Data Protection Officer (DPO@oecd.org). If you need further assistance in resolving claims related to personal data protection you can contact the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC@oecd.org).