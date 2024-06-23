Welcome to the OECD’s Procurement page, where you will find information about procurement at the OECD as well as current opportunities for collaboration.

The OECD procures a wide range of goods and services amounting to about EUR 130M a year, including:

Intellectual services

Information and communication technology

Construction-related materials and services

Publication- and communication-related equipment and materials

More information on the OECD and its aims can be found here.

The OECD expects its suppliers and their employees to meet the highest ethical and moral standards in all business relationships. OECD staff may not accept, directly or indirectly, any gratuity, gift, favour, loan or anything of monetary value. In addition, we request our suppliers and providers to never put the Organisation or one of its staff members in an ethically unacceptable situation by offering gifts or hospitality of any kind.