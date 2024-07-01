On arrival at the OECD Paris Headquarters and Conference Centres, you will be required to register at the Welcome desk to obtain a visitor's badge, which will give you access to the OECD premises you will be visiting. Please bring your invitation with QR code and a valid identification document (ID) to obtain your visitor’s badge. Accepted ID documents are as follows:



national identity card

passport

diplomatic card (issued by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

residence permit or card issued by the French Government

French driving license (new format since end 2013)

Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of your meeting or event, to allow time for registration. Please note, Monday mornings are a particularly busy for registrations at the Welcome desk.

For security reasons, visitors must wear their badges, clearly displayed at all times.