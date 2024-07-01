The OECD has two sites, one in Paris and the other in Boulogne-Billancourt, a short journey from the centre of Paris. The OECD also has regional centres in Berlin, Mexico, Tokyo and Washington.
Locations
OECD Paris Headquarters and Conference Centres
OECD La Muette Headquarters and Conference Centre
2, rue André Pascal
75016 Paris
FRANCE
Tel.: +33 1 45 24 82 00
OECD Boulogne
46, quai Alphonse Le Gallo
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
FRANCE
Tel.: +33 1 45 24 82 00
OECD Regional Centres
The OECD has regional centres around the world. These centres serve as regional contacts for all OECD activities, including handling press enquiries, liaising with governments, parliaments, businesses, labour organisations, and civil society.
OECD Berlin Centre - For Austria, Germany and Switzerland
Schumannstrasse 10, D-10117 Berlin
Tel.: +49-30- 28 88 35 3
Fax: +49-30- 28 88 35 45
E-mail: berlin.centre@oecd.org
OECD Mexico Centre - For Latin America
Av. Presidente Mazaryk 526
Colonia: Polanco, C.P. 11560
México, D.F.
Tel.: 52 55 91 38 62 33
Fax: 52 55 52 80 04 80
E-mail: mexico.contact@oecd.org
OECD Tokyo Centre - For Asia
3rd Floor, Nippon Press Center Building
2-2-1 Uchisaiwaicho
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0011
Tel.: 81 3 5532 0021
Fax: 81 3 5532 0035
E-mail: tokyo.contact@oecd.org
OECD Washington Center - For Northern America
1776 Eye Street NW, Suite 450
Washington DC 20006
Tel.: 1 202 785 632
Fax: 1 202 315 2508
E-mail: washington.contact@oecd.org
Obtain a visitor's badge
On arrival at the OECD Paris Headquarters and Conference Centres, you will be required to register at the Welcome desk to obtain a visitor's badge, which will give you access to the OECD premises you will be visiting. Please bring your invitation with QR code and a valid identification document (ID) to obtain your visitor’s badge. Accepted ID documents are as follows:
- national identity card
- passport
- diplomatic card (issued by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
- residence permit or card issued by the French Government
- French driving license (new format since end 2013)
Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of your meeting or event, to allow time for registration. Please note, Monday mornings are a particularly busy for registrations at the Welcome desk.
For security reasons, visitors must wear their badges, clearly displayed at all times.