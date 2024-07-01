The OECD has two locations, one in Paris and the other one in Boulogne-Billancourt, a short journey from the centre of Paris. Please see our practical information on how to reach our facilities, find nearby hotels, and obtain a visitor's badge.
Plan your trip to the OECD
Visit the OECD
The OECD hosts many events throughout the year at its premises in La Muette and Boulogne, both of which have conference centre facilities. To prepare for your visit, please check your invitation to confirm which OECD site you will be attending. Addresses and travel guidance can be found below.
OECD Headquarters & Conference Centre
2, rue André Pascal
75016 Paris
FRANCE
Tel.: +33 1 45 24 82 00
TRANSPORT
Metro/RER
» Line 9, La Muette station (a 9 minute walk from the station)
» RER C, Avenue Henri Martin (a 7-minute walk) or Boulainvilliers station (11-minute walk)
Buses
22, 32, 52, 63, PC1
Bus stops
» La Muette-Boulainvilliers
» Octave feuillet
» Porte de La Muette
Plan your itinerary via public transportation: RATP
Bike rentals
An alternative way to get around Paris is by using the bicycle hiring option, more information can be found at Vélib-métropole.
OECD Boulogne
46, quai Alphonse Le Gallo
92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
FRANCE
Tel.: +33 1 45 24 82 00
TRANSPORT
Metro/RER
» Line 10, Pont de Saint-Cloud station (10-minute walk)
» Line 9, Pont de Sèvres station (15-minute walk)
Tramway
» T2 – Saint-Cloud station (15-minute walk)
Buses
» 169, 171, 179, 279, 291
Bus stop: Pont de Sèvres
» 52, 72, 126, 160, 175, 467
Bus stop: Pont de Saint-Cloud
Plan your itinerary via public transportation: RATP
Bike rentals
An alternative way to get around Paris is by using the bicycle hiring option, more information can be found at Vélib-métropole.
Plan your trip to France
European Union (EU) citizens do not require a visa to travel to France.
For visitors from outside of the European Union (EU), depending on length and purpose of stay in France, a visa may be required. For information on visa requirements that need to be fulfilled before departure, please consult the French Foreign Affairs Ministry website.
There are two airports in the Paris area. Charles de Gaulle (Paris CDG) airport, located in the North of Paris, is the largest airport and most often used for international flights. Paris-Orly airport, is located in the South of Paris and typically used for domestic and some international flights.
For more information on airports, including public transport access, please consult the Aéroports de Paris website.
Paris is well-connected by a number of international train services. High-speed trains provide direct routes from Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom to Paris.
On arrival at the OECD Paris Headquarters and Conference Centres, you will be required to register at the Welcome desk to obtain a visitor's badge, which will give you access to the OECD premises you will be visiting. Please bring your invitation with QR code and a valid identification document (ID) to obtain your visitor’s badge. Accepted ID documents are as follows:
- national identity card
- passport
- diplomatic card (issued by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
- residence permit or card issued by the French Government
- French driving license (new format since end 2013)
Please arrive at least 30 minutes before the start of your meeting or event, to allow time for registration. Please note, Monday mornings are a particularly busy for registrations at the Welcome desk.
For security reasons, visitors must wear their badges, clearly displayed at all times.
|Currency
|Euro (EUR)
|Electricity
|220 V, 50 Hz
|Time Zone
|GMT/UTC + 1 (Central European Time)
|Telephone Area Code
|The international code to call France is “+ 33”. When calling from abroad, the number should be dialed without the first “0”.