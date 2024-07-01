The OECD offers a range of services: library and archives, WiFi, food and drinks, luggage storage facilities etc. Explore the list below as you plan your visit.
OECD services
OECD services
The Library and Archives team can deliver some official documents or publications digitally. For archival content which is not available in digital format, the OECD Research Centre can be opened to the public upon request.
Conference participants can connect to the internet within the Conference Centre via the OECD Hotspot Internet Access Service. Find more information at the OECD Conference Centre.
By using the Service, participants agree to the terms and conditions of use ("Terms of Use").
Delegates of member countries may access their meeting documents on the O.N.E. members and delegates website.
LA MUETTE
Venues and opening hours:
BaxterStorey provides catering services in La Muette Monday to Friday in three different venues:
- The Buffet du Parc restaurant is open from 12:00 to 14:00, offering seasonal lunch menus with locally sourced and organic produce, including vegetarian options.
- The Benugo cafeteria (also known as the Red Chairs café) is open from 08:00 to 17:00, offering a range of breakfast, lunch and snacks options as well as a variety of hot and cold beverages for purchase.
- The Conference Centre café features Benugo café and is open from 08:30 to 16:00. A selection of hot and cold beverages, breakfast, takeaway lunch options and snacks are available for purchase.
The following methods of payment are accepted:
- Debit and credit card; and
- Cash.
Restaurants near OECD La Muette:
As an alternative option, there are nearby restaurants and bakeries located within a 10-minute walking distance: list of eateries near La Muette site.
BOULOGNE BUILDING
Refectory provide “click-and-collect” food service, meals can also be purchased onsite.
Refectory offers a range of freshly prepared, hot and cold meals. If you would like to arrange lunch at OECD Boulogne, you can pre-order through Refectory’s app (Apple Store for iOS or Google Play for Android) or Refectory website ahead of your visit, until 10:30 a.m. on the day of delivery.
Please select “OECD Boulogne Building: Quai Alphonse le Gallo, Boulogne-Billancourt” as your delivery address. All click-and-collect orders are delivered to and collected from the designated canteen area in the Boulogne Building.
For those who are unable to pre-order a meal from Refectory, there are a limited number of meals available for purchase in the canteen.
Restaurants near Boulogne OECD site:
As an alternative option, there are numerous eateries located within a 10-minute walking distance of OECD Boulogne: list of eateries near the Boulogne site.
Copy centres are available at both the La Muette and Boulogne locations.
Laptops are available at the Benugo cafeteria (also known as the Red Chairs café) and next to Copy Centre at La Muette, and in the Conference Centre at Boulogne.
There are two ATMs and a bank at La Muette and one ATM at Boulogne.
Luggage storage facilities are available at the Welcome desk in both La Muette and Boulogne sites.
Should you lose or find an object, it can be retrieved from or dropped off at the Welcome desk in both La Muette and Boulogne sites.