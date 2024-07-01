OECD services

LA MUETTE

Venues and opening hours:

BaxterStorey provides catering services in La Muette Monday to Friday in three different venues:

The Buffet du Parc restaurant is open from 12:00 to 14:00, offering seasonal lunch menus with locally sourced and organic produce, including vegetarian options.

The Benugo cafeteria (also known as the Red Chairs café) is open from 08:00 to 17:00, offering a range of breakfast, lunch and snacks options as well as a variety of hot and cold beverages for purchase.

The Conference Centre café features Benugo café and is open from 08:30 to 16:00. A selection of hot and cold beverages, breakfast, takeaway lunch options and snacks are available for purchase.

The following methods of payment are accepted:

Debit and credit card; and

Cash.

Restaurants near OECD La Muette:

As an alternative option, there are nearby restaurants and bakeries located within a 10-minute walking distance: ‌list of eateries near La Muette site.

BOULOGNE BUILDING

Refectory provide “click-and-collect” food service, meals can also be purchased onsite.

Refectory offers a range of freshly prepared, hot and cold meals. If you would like to arrange lunch at OECD Boulogne, you can pre-order through Refectory’s app (Apple Store for iOS or Google Play for Android) or Refectory website ahead of your visit, until 10:30 a.m. on the day of delivery.



Please select “OECD Boulogne Building: Quai Alphonse le Gallo, Boulogne-Billancourt” as your delivery address. All click-and-collect orders are delivered to and collected from the designated canteen area in the Boulogne Building.



For those who are unable to pre-order a meal from Refectory, there are a limited number of meals available for purchase in the canteen.

Restaurants near Boulogne OECD site:

As an alternative option, there are numerous eateries located within a 10-minute walking distance of OECD Boulogne: list of eateries near the Boulogne site.