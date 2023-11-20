Since 1963, the OECD Model Tax Convention on Income and on Capital has been used as a basic document of reference for the negotiation, interpretation, and application of tax treaties. Today it forms the basis of a network of more than 3,000 tax treaties globally, reducing tax barriers to cross-border trade and investment, increasing certainty and predictability, and assisting in the prevention of tax avoidance and evasion.

By maintaining and regularly updating its Model Tax Convention, the OECD provides countries with a solid basis on which to conclude and implement arrangements to minimise international double taxation without creating opportunities for unintended non-taxation. Almost 70 countries, including all OECD members, have set out their positions on the provisions of the Model Tax Convention.