Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

BEPS Multilateral Instrument

The Multilateral Instrument (BEPS MLI) offers concrete solutions for governments to close loopholes in international tax treaties by transposing results from the BEPS Project into bilateral tax treaties worldwide. The BEPS MLI allows governments to implement agreed minimum standards to counter treaty abuse and to improve dispute resolution mechanisms while providing flexibility to accommodate specific tax treaty policies.

Policy sub-issue

Key links

Businessman shaking hands to seal a deal with his partner

Select a language

English
français
Go to top