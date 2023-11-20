Base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) refers to tax planning strategies that exploit gaps and mismatches in tax rules to artificially shift profits to low or no-tax locations where there is little or no economic activity, resulting in little or no overall corporate tax being paid. Conservative estimates in January 2017 indicate annual losses of anywhere from 4 to 10% of global corporate income tax revenues, i.e. USD 100 - 240 billion annually.

Working together in the OECD/G20 BEPS Project, jurisdictions jointly developed 15 actions to tackle tax avoidance, improve the coherence of international tax rules and ensure a more transparent tax environment. Leaders of OECD and G20 countries, as well as other leaders, urged the timely implementation of this comprehensive BEPS package. The BEPS Multilateral Instrument (BEPS MLI) responds to this call for swift action by implementing the BEPS measures which require changes to tax treaties.