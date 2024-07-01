Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

BEPS MLI Matching Database

The BEPS MLI Matching Database is a key tool for stakeholders in the implementation and application of the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent BEPS (BEPS MLI). It presents detailed up-to-date information on the application of the BEPS MLI to tax treaties.

Tool
BEPS Multilateral Instrument

Select a language

English
français
Go to top