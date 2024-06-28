Global trade and open markets

International trade offers many economic benefits. It lowers prices and increases choices, in addition to enabling access to goods and services that would otherwise be unavailable or too costly. Trade is also a source of economic resilience and diversification along supply chains. Rules-based trade enables opportunities for all countries, providing the predictability and certainty needed for the private sector to invest and create jobs.

Recent shocks to the global economy have underscored the need for timely and detailed information on changing patterns of trade. Monitoring developments of goods and services trade and commodity markets in the wake of these disruptions is designed to inform global trade policy discussions.