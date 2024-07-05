Making trade work for all

The reality is that trade alone did not cause all of the problems that concern so many today, and trade alone will not solve them either. Governments need to act across many fronts simultaneously, recognising that the impact of global trade on people depends both on the national policy settings of the countries in which they live and on the nature and degree of international economic cooperation.

This implies working across silos and taking a much more integrated policy approach, both domestically and internationally, in order to make the whole system work better and for more people.