Well-being and beyond GDP

World GDP has grown from around USD 4.5 trillion fifty years ago to over USD 100 trillion today and median income has increased by over 150% globally since 1985. However, inequalities persist and environmental pressures are growing exponentially, compromising the well-being of current and future generations. At the same time, societies are facing new issues such as lower social connectedness and higher mental distress. A paradigm shift towards fairer distribution mechanisms within planetary boundaries, as well as a renewed focus on social and relational aspects of well-being is needed.

Economies that generate higher well-being, lower inequalities and better health for people and planet are needed to tackle pervasive societal and environmental challenges. The OECD Centre on Well-being, Inclusion, Sustainability and Equal Opportunity (WISE) is coordinating international efforts to put the well-being of people and the planet at the centre of policymaking.

