The Knowledge Exchange Platform on Well-being Metrics and Policy Practice (KEP) provides a space for sharing experiences and solutions across countries on the development and policy application of well-being frameworks and associated metrics and tools.

Through the KEP, the OECD is building an In Practice repository of country well-being initiatives to provide examples of well-being measurement, tools and implementation, and the application of a well-being perspective to specific policy issues such as child well-being or mental health. The KEP will also foster peer learning and support governments through dedicated Knowledge Exchange Workshops and substantive research.