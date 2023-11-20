Well-being frameworks help governments monitor societal progress and inform policy decisions across multiple dimensions that matter for people, the planet and future generations. Mainstreaming well-being in policy is not a simple add-on to existing practice: it requires and supports new ways of thinking and acting that are more people-focused, more long-term, more joined-up across policy domains and better able to identify joint solutions that bring benefits across sectors and stakeholders.
Knowledge Exchange Platform on Well-being Metrics and Policy Practice (KEP)
Well-being frameworks help governments monitor societal progress and inform policy decisions across multiple dimensions that matter for people, the planet and future generations.
About the platform
Learning together to build thriving, resilient, sustainable and inclusive societies
The Knowledge Exchange Platform on Well-being Metrics and Policy Practice (KEP) provides a space for sharing experiences and solutions across countries on the development and policy application of well-being frameworks and associated metrics and tools.
Through the KEP, the OECD is building an In Practice repository of country well-being initiatives to provide examples of well-being measurement, tools and implementation, and the application of a well-being perspective to specific policy issues such as child well-being or mental health. The KEP will also foster peer learning and support governments through dedicated Knowledge Exchange Workshops and substantive research.
Featured content
-
Case study20 November 2023
-
Case study20 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Case study20 November 2023
-
Case study20 November 2023
-
Case study20 November 2023
Related content
-
Network
-
-
ToolThere is more to life than the cold numbers of GDP and economic statistics – This Index allows you to compare well-being across countries, based on 11 topics the OECD has identified as essential, in the areas of material living conditions and quality of life.oecdbetterlifeindex.org
-
DatasetThe Child Well-being data portal is the OECD’s hub for comparative data on child well-being. Built using the latest available data from OECD databases and a range of leading international child surveys and data collection programmes, the Data Portal contains over 200 comparative measures on child well-being outcomes and the drivers of well-being stemming from children’s environments. Data are available where possible for all OECD Members and Partners, OECD Accession countries, and EU Member states.
Related issues
-
To understand whether policies are improving lives we need to look "beyond GDP" and consider a broader range of economic, social and environmental outcomes for people. This also allows to understand what matters to people and what drives their behaviours, providing another channel of action to policies. The OECD is leading efforts to develop indicators that measure the well-being of individuals, families, society, future generations and the planet at a time of deep changes and transformations.Learn more
-
People’s life chances can be strongly influenced by factors such as ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, their place of birth, or their parents’ socioeconomic status. The OECD provides governments with data and analysis to help design policies that address obstacles to ensuring equal opportunities for all.Learn more
-
The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development sets out 17 Sustainable Development Goals, with concrete targets like ending child marriage everywhere, or ensuring everyone has access to affordable and reliable electricity. These goals are universal, meaning that all countries have committed to strive towards them. They aim to improve people’s lives all over the world, foster prosperity and protect the planet. To support this global endeavor, the OECD helps countries devise strategies, strengthen governance frameworks and measure progress towards achieving the Goals.Learn more
-
Businesses are the engine of the economy – they shape our planet, the way we work, produce, consume and live. The OECD works with the private sector and governments sharing data, analysis, recommendations and global standards to help implement policies that create more sustainable, green and inclusive businesses across supply chains. The goal is to encourage long-term value creation for all, inclusive societies and sustainable natural resources. Businesses of all sizes can become powerful drivers for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Learn more
-
GDP is a well-established tool for measuring economic output, but it does not tell us whether life as a whole is getting better, and for whom. The OECD Well-being Framework helps to monitor societal progress “beyond GDP” and is informing people-centric and integrated policy making across the many dimensions that matter for people, the planet and future generations. The Framework provides a compass to understand how human well-being is evolving in the context of the ecological and digital transitions, and what key actions are needed to support it.Learn more
-
Child and family well-being is vital for society. Flourishing children are more likely to do well at school, develop social skills, and become resilient. Family well-being offers stability and support, laying the foundation for personal growth. Policies supporting child and family well-being are key to the future prosperity of individuals and their communities.Learn more
-
Building on the "Beyond GDP" agenda’s work on measuring well-being, the OECD WISE Centre is collaborating with the businesses, investors, standard-setters and policy makers engaged in managing and measuring business impacts on people's well-being and sustainability.Learn more
-
Social mobility refers to how a person's socio-economic situation improves or declines relative to that of their parents or throughout their lifetime. It can be measured in terms of earnings, income, social class, and well-being dimensions such as health and education. Promoting social mobility benefits individuals, the economy, and social cohesion.Learn more
-
The 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) incorporate 169 targets. National strategies to hit the targets need reliable data to structure approaches and commit resources efficiently. OECD work on Measuring Distance to the SDG Targets provides a high-level overview of strengths and weaknesses in national performance, helping countries navigate the SDGs’ complexity and identify priorities.Learn more