Thanks to the work of researchers in academia and institutions across the world, there is now a substantial body of knowledge on the extent of, drivers and policy responses to social mobility and equal opportunity. Yet, internationally comparably evidence on social mobility trends and how these have evolved for minorities and under-represented groups remains scant. Developed with the aim of addressing these existing gaps, the OECD Observatory on Social Mobility and Equal Opportunity is mapping social mobility trajectories across OECD countries and over time; it is also studying how the growing economic insecurity and large wealth inequalities shape social mobility; and how large are the disparities in opportunities across local areas and regions. Future work of the Observatory will delve into gender as well as racial and ethnic differences in social mobility.