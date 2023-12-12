Over the past few decades, economies and technologies have shifted in ways that have made people’s economic prospects more uncertain. This Policy Insights highlights the main findings from On Shaky Ground? Income Instability and Economic Insecurity in Europe, the inaugural report of the OECD Observatory on Social Mobility and Equal Opportunity. It utilises novel techniques to identify the economically insecure, those most vulnerable to income fluctuations, in European OECD countries, and explores the link between income fluctuations, social mobility, and income inequality. It also recommends a range of policies aimed at enhancing social protection timeliness to better support those with highly volatile incomes and at building financial buffers for individuals at risk of economic insecurity.
Economic insecurity in Europe and potential policy responses
Policy paper
OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity
Edited by OCDE
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 March 2024
-
Policy paper13 February 2024
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper17 October 2023
-
Policy paper3 August 2023
-
25 May 2023
-
Policy paper26 April 2023
Related publications
-
Policy paper13 February 2024
-
12 December 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper28 November 2023
-
Policy paper3 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 April 2023
-
Policy paper24 April 2023
-
Policy paper21 February 2023