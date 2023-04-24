Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Living wages in context

A comparative analysis for OECD countries
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/2e622174-en
Authors
Carlotta Balestra, Donald Hirsch, Daniel Vaughan-Whitehead
Tags
OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Balestra, C., D. Hirsch and D. Vaughan-Whitehead (2023), “Living wages in context: A comparative analysis for OECD countries”, OECD Papers on Well-being and Inequalities, No. 13, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2e622174-en.
Go to top