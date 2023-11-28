Understanding people’s beliefs of social mobility is key to designing and implementing policy mixes that address structural disparities and garner broad public support. Beliefs in social mobility may help strengthen the social contract; however, strongly held views on the role of individual effort in determining success in life can also contribute to diminishing support for policies designed to promote greater opportunity for vulnerable populations and reduce inequality. Drawing on data from the Opportunities module of the 2022 wave of the OECD Risks that Matter survey, this policy insights investigates people’s views of the main determinants of social mobility in 27 OECD countries. On average, 60% of respondents believe that hard work is essential or very important in determining one’s social position. However, of this majority, only one-fifth believe that working hard is the only key factor to success.
Hard work, privilege or luck? Exploring people’s views of what matters most to get ahead in life
Policy paper
OECD Policy Insights on Well-being, Inclusion and Equal Opportunity
Edited by OCDE
Abstract
