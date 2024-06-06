Pensions and insurance

As people live longer, delaying retirement helps to maintain pension levels in a financially sustainable way. Declining fertility also puts pressure on pension systems by reducing the number of workers contributing to support a growing population of retired people. Such challenges can be tackled in many ways, such as through increasing pension contribution rates, reducing pension benefits or delaying retirement. The OECD provides data on a wide range of relevant statistics and pension policies to inform people and policy makers about the available solutions and how suitable they are for each country.

Governments will need to implement robust regulatory and supervisory frameworks and establish well-designed asset-backed pension systems to ensure their soundness and stability, that work in the best interest of people.