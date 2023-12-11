This edition of Pension Markets in Focus provides detailed and comparable statistics on asset-backed pension systems around the world, with data from January to December 2022. It examines the drivers of changes in total assets accumulated, including contributions and benefits paid, as well as financial market developments. In addition, the report assesses the financial sustainability of defined benefit plans (guaranteeing specific payments to plan members) and documents the fees paid by members.
Pension Markets in Focus 2023
Report
Pension Markets in Focus
Abstract
