Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Tax policy

Tax policy seeks to strike a balance between securing the revenues needed by governments to finance their social and economic programmes and strengthening the tax system’s contributions to inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The OECD’s tax policy and statistics work combines observations from empirical work, theory and practical experience to provide insights into the effectiveness and efficiency of alternative tax policy choices, as well as to analyse their impact on broader policy considerations including incentives to work, invest and innovate; income and wealth redistribution; and environmental sustainability and well-being.  

Key links

data input into a computer

Select a language

English
français
Go to top