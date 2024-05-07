Tax policy

The first objective of taxation is to raise revenue. Total tax revenues a share of GDP in OECD countries range from 17% to 47%. On average, around ½ of these revenues is from a combination of personal income taxes and social security contributions, ¼ from VAT, 10% from corporate income taxes and other consumption taxes each, and 6% from property taxes. In non-OECD economies, the tax revenue-to-GDP ratio is lower on average than in OECD countries and the share of indirect tax revenues higher.

Differences in tax levels and structures reflect a range of political choices and administrative capabilities and they have a major impact on economic and social outcomes. High-quality data on tax revenues is essential for countries’ fiscal policy and international co-operation on tax.