Revenue Statistics in Africa

Technical Workshop 2023

This workshop will bring together senior and technical officials from African governments and organisations to: Discuss trends in domestic revenue mobilisation (DRM) in Africa

Share experiences on producing and using revenue data to inform policy-making and reform

Exchange on increasing the comparability of revenue data in Africa

Learn about progress in implementing the Strategy for the Harmonisation of Statistics in Africa 2 (SHaSA 2)

Plan for the 2023 edition of Revenue Statistics in Africa