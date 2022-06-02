Revenue Statistics in Africa Technical Workshop 2022

Revenue Statistics in Africa

Webinar 2022

This webinar provided an opportunity for officials from African countries and partner organisations to exchange on: Trends and challenges in domestic resource mobilisation (DRM) in Africa, informed by data and analysis from Revenue Statistics in Africa as well as recent work by the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Producing comparable revenue statistics in accordance with internationally recognised methodologies to inform future DRM strategies in Africa. Discussions at this webinar helped shaping the analysis of the forthcoming 2022 edition of Revenue Statistics in Africa.