Peru became an OECD accession candidate in 2022. The roadmap for the country’s accession process was formally adopted at the OECD Council at Ministerial level in June 2022.

Peru was among the first countries to engage with the OECD through a country programme built on five key areas: economic growth, governance, anti-corruption, human capital and the environment . Since 2018, Peru has been implementing an Action Plan to support its reform agenda, drawing on OECD legal instruments, bodies, and evidence-based analysis.

Peru has been a trusted partner in the dissemination of standards and best practices across Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). As first Co-Chair of the OECD Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Programme (LACRP) 2016-2019, Peru hosted the first Ministerial Summit on Governance, which led to the OECD-LAC Action Plan, Integrity for Good Governance in Latin America and the Caribbean. Peru is also host of the OECD Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Competition Centre in Lima.

Explore our data, policy advice and research to learn more.