OECD Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Programme

At the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in 2016, OECD members strengthened co-operation with the region through the creation of an OECD LAC Regional Programme (LACRP). The Programme aims to support the LAC region in advancing its ambitious reform agenda, which is key to unleashing sustainable economic growth and social development across the region. The LACRP provides policy makers with a space for evidence-based policy dialogue to bring countries in the region closer to OECD standards and best practices.
In response to a greater demand for engagement of Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries with the OECD, the Latin American and the Caribbean Regional Programme (LACRP) supports the region to advance its reform agenda along three key priorities: increasing productivity, enhancing social inclusion, strengthening institutions and governance, and since 2021, ensuring environmental sustainability.
Our mission
The LACRP focuses on four key areas of the region's reform agenda: productivity, social inclusion, governance and environmental sustainability. Following its first mandate from 2016 to 2018, led by Chile and Peru, the Programme’s co-chairmanship for 2019 to 2022 was assumed by Mexico and Brazil. Currently, the third cycle is being led by Colombia and Paraguay.
How it works
By encouraging productivity growth, LAC countries will be able to better support SMEs and increase participation in regional and global value chains.
By improving access to labour markets, skills, and better public transport and technology, LAC countries can ensure that economic growth benefits all.
By fostering good public governance and a strong culture of integrity, LAC countries can re-establish trust in public institutions.
By implementing environmentally sound policies and providing strong incentives for the sustainable management of natural resources and ecosystems, LAC countries can boost productivity and trade while promoting sustainability and redistributing wealth.
