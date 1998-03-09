OECD Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Programme

At the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting in 2016, OECD members strengthened co-operation with the region through the creation of an OECD LAC Regional Programme (LACRP). The Programme aims to support the LAC region in advancing its ambitious reform agenda, which is key to unleashing sustainable economic growth and social development across the region. The LACRP provides policy makers with a space for evidence-based policy dialogue to bring countries in the region closer to OECD standards and best practices.