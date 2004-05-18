Aid Activities in Latin America and the Caribbean 2002

Aid Activities in Latin America and the Caribbean provides detailed information on individual foreign aid commitments, i.e. intended disbursements, of Official Development Assistance (ODA) and Official Aid (OA) to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean for the year 2002. For each commitment listed, information is provided on the receiving country and sector, the donor country and agency, the amount and type of aid (grant or loan), grant element percentage, and whether the aid can be considered to have a gender, environmental, or participatory development/good governance aspect. All figures are in US dollars.

These data are taken from the CRS database which is regularly updated and contains records from 1973 onwards. Data are available on the yearly CD-ROM International Development Statistics and online at IDS Online .