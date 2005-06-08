Aid Activities in Latin America and the Caribbean 2003

Aid Activities in Latin America and the Caribbean provides detailed information on individual commitments, i.e. intended disbursements, of foreign aid to the Latin American and Caribbean countries for the year 2003. This yearly publication records the commitments reported by countries represented in the OECD Development Assistance Committee (DAC) and by multilateral institutions to the CRS Aid Activity database (Creditor Reporting System). For each commitment listed, data are provided on the recipient country, the donor country, the type of aid, the amount committed in US dollars, the purpose description and code, the percentage that is a grant, and whether the commitment has any gender, environmental, or participatory development/good governance aspects.