Brazil has been an OECD Key Partner since 2007, alongside China, India, Indonesia and South Africa, and in 2022 became an OECD accession candidate.

Latin America’s largest economy, Brazil has been an active partner of the OECD since the 1990s. It has more partnerships in OECD bodies and adheres to more OECD instruments than any other non-member country. Brazil is also widely integrated in OECD statistical reporting and information systems, and has completed 10 OECD Economic Surveys and a large number of sector-specific peer reviews. Brazil has been invited to all OECD meetings at ministerial level since 1999.

Brazil has played an important role in supporting the expansion of OECD work with Latin America and the Caribbean, having acted as Co-Chair of the OECD Latin America and the Caribbean Regional Programme (LACRP) during the 2019-2022 cycle. In 2022, Brazil hosted the Fourth LACRP Ministerial Summit on Productivity , which gathered senior officials from OECD and LAC countries, and international organisations, as well as private sector and civil society representatives, to discuss strategies and actions to help bolster the LAC region’s efforts to integrate into the world economy in a more productive, human-centred and sustainable way.

