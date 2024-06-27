PISA 2022 Results (Volume IV) - Factsheets: Brazil

In Brazil, the National Common Curricular Base defined by the Ministry of Education includes financial education as a compulsory cross-cutting theme, to be integrated in other mandatory subjects. The Central Bank of Brazil and experts from the Centre for Public Policies and Education Assessment at the Federal University of Juiz de Fora developed a pilot programme called “Aprender Valor” to support schools and teachers to effectively teach financial literacy topics. Aprender Valor included the development of a financial competence framework for primary and secondary education, and of ready-to-use teaching resources, to support the integration of financial education within compulsory subjects such as mathematics, Portuguese language and human sciences. Aprender Valor has so far been implemented in more than half of municipalities and close to a quarter (23%) of primary and secondary public schools across the country, with each school participating on a voluntary basis.

In 2010-2011, researchers conducted a randomised control trial (RCT) to evaluate the impact of a pilot financial education programme targeting high school students in Brazil. The programme integrated financial literacy lessons in the school curriculum via in school and take-home exercises, and covered about 25 000 students from 892 public high schools in six Brazilian states. Results indicate that students’ financial knowledge, attitudes and graduation rates improved for those receiving the financial education course, and that parents’ financial knowledge and behaviour also improved when their children had attended such course (Bruhn et al., 2013[1]; Bruhn et al., 2016[2]). Combining the experiment data with administrative datasets housed at the Brazilian Central Bank (BCB), Bruhn et al. (2022[3]) show long-term behavioural effects. Since the first study in 2010, financial education has increasingly been taught in schools in Brazil, thanks notably to the Aprender Valor programme promoted by the BCB (Banco Central do Brasil, 2024[4]).