Singapore outperforms the rest of the world in the OECD’s latest PISA survey, which evaluates the quality, equity and efficiency of school systems. The top OECD countries were Japan, Estonia, Finland and Canada.Read more
A decline in government funding of science and technology research in a number of countries could pose a threat to innovation just as global challenges like climate change and ageing populations demand solutions, according to a new OECD report.Read more
Funded pension arrangements, in particular defined contribution ones, are playing a growing role in complementing retirement income from public sources in OECD countries and worldwide. However, their design needs to be improved, according to a new OECD report.Read more
Tax revenues collected in advanced economies have continued to increase from last year’s all-time high, with taxes on labour and consumption representing an increasing share of total tax revenues, according to new OECD research.Read more
Expansionary fiscal initiatives and maintaining trade openness are needed to push the global economy out of today’s low-growth trap, according to the OECD’s latest Global Economic Outlook.Read more
The Future of Health Policy Forum on 16 January 2017 will explore how person-centred care can become the new normal in health systems. Then on 17 January, Ministers from over 35 OECD and partner countries will exchange their ideas, ambitions and challenges for the next generation of health reforms.Read more
Japanese users of the Better Life Index worry most about safety, Latin Americans strive for better education, and Danes want to be happy – shows a new interactive map based on user indexes. Explore to find out what’s ranking high in your country and share your own!Read more