Governance and peace for development

ODA dedicated to peace in fragile areas has been decreasing in terms of volume and percentage: in 2022, this figure fell to less than 10% of total ODA – a sixteen-year record low. These historically low levels of financing do not appear to be commensurate with mounting peacebuilding needs, with 2022 witnessing the largest number of violent conflicts since 1946. Peace ODA investments that are conflict-sensitive and appropriately tailored to the context can positively shape pathways towards peace. Empirical research finds that post-conflict countries that have not relapsed received a significantly higher percentage of peace ODA than ones that did relapse.