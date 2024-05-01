Security, borders and development

MAPTA-Borders maps the occurrence of violent events in West Africa's borderlands. Categorising by distance, type of event, and number of fatalities, this interactive map helps policy makers understand the spatial dynamics of violence, contributing to more place-based and contextualised policies.

Since 1997, violence has been more likely to occur in borderlands than elsewhere in the region. Between 1997 and 2023, 49% of violent events and 50% of fatalities occurred within 100km of national borders.

Major border conflict epicentres are the Lake Chad and the Burkina Faso/Mali/Niger tri-border. In 2023, 40% of violent events and 43% of fatalities in the three countries occurred within just 50 km of the tri-border. A conflict belt 1 200 km long and 200 km wide stretches from Central Mali to the Tillaberi region in Niger. This shows how entrenched violence has become and speaks to the need for co-ordinated cross-border solutions.