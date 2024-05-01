Skip to main content
Security, borders and development

Violence in West Africa is at an all-time high. The number of violent events and fatalities is constantly rising. Violence is also spreading to coastal states along the Gulf of Guinea. To better understand these trends, SWAC examines both the geographical dimensions of conflict, as well as the relationships between actors in conflict. Innovative spatial and dynamic social network analyses provide insights into security challenges in the region.

