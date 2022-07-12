The military coup of August 2020 upended Mali’s fragile liberal democratic order. The junta-led transitionary government defies international pressure to fasten the return of democratically-elected rulers and constitutional rule. The ability of the junta to shape the course of Malian politics rests on two interconnected pillars. First, there is public resentment towards the post-1991 political class and France’s military involvement in the country. The forces representing that resentment view the junta as change makers and have formed influential political organisations that oppose there turn to the status quo ante. Second, there is the security co-operation with Russian mercenaries, which provides the transitionary government with an alternative security partner. The paper traces the origins, evolution, and the future strength of these pillars. It concludes by outlining future political scenarios and the future role of the military in Malian politics.
Populist civil society, the Wagner Group, and post-coup politics in Mali
Working paper
West African Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
Working paper8 September 2023
-
31 July 2023
-
Working paper9 November 2022
-
Working paper31 July 2022
-
24 June 2022
Related publications
-
2 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
1 May 2024
-
Policy paper23 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
9 March 2024
-
22 December 2023
-
13 November 2023