Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Populist civil society, the Wagner Group, and post-coup politics in Mali

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b6249de6-en
Authors
Sebastian Elischer
Tags
West African Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Elischer, S. (2022), “Populist civil society, the Wagner Group, and post-coup politics in Mali”, West African Papers, No. 36, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b6249de6-en.
Go to top