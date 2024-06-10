Slovenia’s experience in removing mines and explosive remnants of war

To address this challenge, in 1998 Slovenia created the International Trust Fund for Demining and Mine Victims Assistance (ITF) as a humanitarian, non-profit organisation to help Bosnia and Herzegovina in the implementation of the peace agreement and provide assistance and support for post-conflict rehabilitation.

Building on this experience, Slovenia now supports countries around the world with demining assistance and post-conflict rehabilitation. Slovenia dedicates a significant part of its official development assistance (ODA) to demining, notably in Ukraine and several countries in the Middle East and Asia. In 2021, Slovenia allocated the highest portion (20.2%) of its peace ODA to the removal of landmines and explosive remnants of war, significantly more than the DAC average (2.1%).

ITF, Slovenia’s implementing institution, has also significantly expanded its thematic and geographic scope. In 2012, ITF changed its name to ITF Enhancing Human Security to address a broader range of challenges beyond the physical removal of landmines, including risk education, surplus arms reduction and capacity building.