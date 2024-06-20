Inclusion and equality

Privileges and disadvantages passed on from parents to their children are an important determinant of later-life outcomes. For that reason, promoting equality of opportunity is key for strengthening social mobility across generations. According to OECD data, inter-generational mobility in earnings, occupation and education is high in most Nordic countries, and rather low in many Continental European countries.

The ability to move into the middle class has been receiving particular attention. In many countries, there is a widespread perception that rising into the middle class has become harder, particularly for younger generations. Meanwhile, many middle-class households feel highly exposed to the pressures of globalisation, automation, and rising costs of living and worry about downward mobility.