Social policy

The size of welfare states differs markedly across OECD countries. At just over 30% of GDP in 2022, public social spending was highest in France and Italy, but a quarter of OECD countries devote around 25% or more. In contrast, public social spending in countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Ireland, Korea, Mexico and Türkiye accounts for 15% of GDP or less.

Social protection systems developed gradually into comprehensive welfare states. Across the 17 OECD countries (which were members at the time and for which data is available) public social spending to GDP-ratios more than doubled between 1960 (7.9%) and 2000 (17.9%). This trend was also observed in other countries, but at a later stage, between 2000 and 2020.