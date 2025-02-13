OECD Social Policy Ministerial and High-Level Policy Forum

The 2025 OECD Social Policy Ministerial meeting will be held on 13-14 February 2025 at the OECD Conference Centre in Paris, France, and will focus on the theme New Frontiers for Social Policy: Investing in the Future. The meeting will provide a platform to for Ministers to come together and exchange ideas, ambitions, and approaches on the new frontiers for social policy, with a view to investing in the future.

The meeting will be co-chaired by H.E. Ms. Elma Saiz Delgado, Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration of Spain, and H.E. Ms. Maria do Rosário Palma Ramalho, Minister of Labour, Solidarity and Social Security of Portugal. The Vice-Chairs are H.E. Ms. Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada, and H.E. Ms. Heather Humphreys, Minister for Social Protection of Ireland.

The High-Level Policy Forum will also take place the day before, which will enable discussions between policy makers and a range of different stakeholders, such as social partners, civil society, and academia, on the same topics that will be discussed by Ministers.