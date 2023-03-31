Southeast Asia

The OECD FDI Regulatory Restrictiveness Index shows that, while the ASEAN average is still higher than the OECD and non-OECD averages, countries in the region continue to gradually remove barriers to FDI and improve their regulatory environment to attract FDI.

OECD analysis suggests that a 10% improvement in the Index score would lead to a 2% increase in the stock of inward FDI. Reducing FDI restrictions, while creating an enabling business climate for better quality investments, is needed to support more sustainable, inclusive and greener development.