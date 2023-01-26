This paper analyses the efforts made by the governments of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to attract sustainable investment and how they can further promote investment benefits for social and environmental objectives. It uses the OECD’s flagship tools on investment and responsible business conduct, and builds on the OECD’s strong collaboration on investment with ASEAN. Aiming to help ASEAN Member States in their efforts to implement the sustainable investment component of the ASEAN Comprehensive Recovery Framework, this paper provides indicators to measure the sustainability impacts of foreign direct investment, benchmarks investment policy reforms and investment promotion priorities, and suggests ways to enable responsible business conduct and policy initiatives to foster green investment.
Enabling sustainable investment in ASEAN
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
